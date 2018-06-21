SHELBY, N.C. -- Police in Shelby are investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday morning.

According to Shelby Police, officers responded to a reported shooting on Warren Street. The victim, only identified was a man under the age of 20, was found with a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEW DETAILS: Shelby Police investigating homicide along Warren St. Man under the age of 20 found with gunshot wound to lower back. pic.twitter.com/L0zEyiE7xd — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) June 21, 2018

Detectives have not released any suspect information. No arrests have been made.

