SHELBY, N.C. -- Police in Shelby are investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday morning.
According to Shelby Police, officers responded to a reported shooting on Warren Street. The victim, only identified was a man under the age of 20, was found with a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives have not released any suspect information. No arrests have been made.
