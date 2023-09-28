Man accused of shooting at Shelby police officer arrested nearly 6 months after incident, police say

Antonio Dontre Brooks was wanted in Shelby and elsewhere on several charges. He's now in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man accused of shooting at a Shelby Police Department officer in March is now in custody six months after the incident, in a town nearly 100 miles away.

The Lexington Police Department shared on Thursday that officers had arrested 30-year-old Antonio Dontre Brooks after a two-hour standoff Wednesday morning. Brooks was located at a home along South State Street in the town and was eventually taken into custody after being forced out by the department's Special Response Team. He was then turned over to the United States Marshals Service.

The department said Brooks was wanted on a slew of charges spanning from 2022 and 2023, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an enclosure, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lexington Police noted they also found two firearms inside the home after Brooks was taken into custody.

Brooks was also wanted on charges that he took aim at a Shelby officer on March 29, 2023. Shelby Police confirmed to WCNC Charlotte on Thursday an officer reportedly tried to conduct a traffic stop along Toms Street near Dover Street. However, Brooks reportedly jumped out of the car and shot several times at the officer.

The officer wasn't hurt, although several rounds went into the passenger side of his police cruiser. Shelby Police got warrants within the last week on Brooks for attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, and discharging a weapon in an occupied vehicle.

