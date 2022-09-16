Shelby teen dead following shooting, police say

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

SHELBY, N.C. — The Shelby Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a 17-year-old dead on Tuesday.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting along Logan Street, not far from East Grover Street in Shelby.

A 17-year-old Black teen was found lying outside an apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Shelby police for more information.

