Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) — South Carolina State University police and Orangeburg County deputies are investigating after a shooting near campus early Wednesday morning.

The school sent a campus-wide alert around 2 a.m. saying that a shooting happened at University Village. The alert told students to 'shelter in place.'

Officials with S.C. State University tell News 19 that alert has been lifted. While officials did not release any additional information, they say they are working on a statement to be released 'soon.'

According to the SCSU website, University Village is a university-owned apartment-style housing facility for upperclassmen students. However, officials with the university tell News 19 the housing facility is not owned by S.C. State and it, in fact, houses students from S.C. State and Claflin University.

It's unclear if anyone was injured, arrested or if there are any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department or SC State Campus Public Safety at 803-536-7188.

This is the second notification to students about safety on campus this semester. An alert of an armed robbery on campus was sent out last Monday, August 27th.

