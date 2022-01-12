x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

'Shelter in place' issues for CPCC's Central Campus outside Uptown

CPCC's Central campus was advised to shelter in place while CMPD searches for a suspect on campus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Central Piedmont Community College's central campus is being told to shelter in place while Charlotte-Mecklenburg police search for a suspect. 

CPCC tweeted the alert at 2:19 p.m. The tweet said CMPD was searching for a suspect on campus and it was unclear if the suspect is armed. The school asked everyone on campus to lock and close all doors until given further notice.

No further information has been given at this. WCNC Charlotte has contacted CMPD for more details. 

CPCC's Central campus is located on 7th Street, just outside Uptown in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood. 

For the latest breaking news, weather alerts and traffic updates, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app, free on iOS and Android devices

WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to CPCC's Central campus to learn more.

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte 
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.  

In Other News

Daunting data shows increase in human trafficking victims in SC