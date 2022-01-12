'Shelter in place' issues for CPCC's Central Campus outside Uptown

CPCC's Central campus was advised to shelter in place while CMPD searches for a suspect on campus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Central Piedmont Community College's central campus is being told to shelter in place while Charlotte-Mecklenburg police search for a suspect.

CPCC tweeted the alert at 2:19 p.m. The tweet said CMPD was searching for a suspect on campus and it was unclear if the suspect is armed. The school asked everyone on campus to lock and close all doors until given further notice.

No further information has been given at this. WCNC Charlotte has contacted CMPD for more details.

CPCC's Central campus is located on 7th Street, just outside Uptown in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood.

ALERT Central Campus: Please shelter in place until further notice. Please close and lock all doors as CMPD is pursuing a suspect on Central Campus. At this time we do not know if suspect is armed. College Security is monitoring the situation with CMPD. More info to follow. — Central Piedmont Community College (@cpcc) January 12, 2022

WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to CPCC's Central campus to learn more.

