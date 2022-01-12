'Shelter in place' issues for CPCC's Central Campus outside Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Central Piedmont Community College's central campus is being told to shelter in place while Charlotte-Mecklenburg police search for a suspect.
CPCC tweeted the alert at 2:19 p.m. The tweet said CMPD was searching for a suspect on campus and it was unclear if the suspect is armed. The school asked everyone on campus to lock and close all doors until given further notice.
No further information has been given at this. WCNC Charlotte has contacted CMPD for more details.
CPCC's Central campus is located on 7th Street, just outside Uptown in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood.
For the latest breaking news, weather alerts and traffic updates, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app, free on iOS and Android devices.
WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to CPCC's Central campus to learn more.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.