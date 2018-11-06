CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. – Two men are in custody after a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in Chester County Sunday night, police said.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Pinckney Street shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. Detectives said the 14-year-old was an innocent bystander when the shooting happened.

Police have not identified the men in custody at this time or announced any formal charges.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

