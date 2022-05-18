Lake Norman High School softball coach accused of indecent liberties with student

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A swim coach for Lake Norman High School in Mooresville has been arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, the Iredell County sheriff announced Wednesday.
Thomas Patrick Strahan, 58, of Cornelius, is accused of leaving a female student a voicemail where he talked "about a sexual act," Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a released statement. The student alerted law enforcement to the voicemail Tuesday.
Investigators obtained a search warrant to review Strahan's social media account and telephone records.
Strahan, who is notably not a teacher at the school, was arrested Wednesday. He appeared before a judge later in the day and was issued a $5,000 secured bond ahead of a future court date.
The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said additional charges are anticipated.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
In this instance, WCNC Charlotte is using the mugshot because additional charges are anticipated and the investigation is ongoing. Investigators hope those with additional information will come forward.