Lake Norman High School softball coach accused of indecent liberties with student

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A swim coach for Lake Norman High School in Mooresville has been arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, the Iredell County sheriff announced Wednesday.

Thomas Patrick Strahan, 58, of Cornelius, is accused of leaving a female student a voicemail where he talked "about a sexual act," Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a released statement. The student alerted law enforcement to the voicemail Tuesday.

Investigators obtained a search warrant to review Strahan's social media account and telephone records.

Strahan, who is notably not a teacher at the school, was arrested Wednesday. He appeared before a judge later in the day and was issued a $5,000 secured bond ahead of a future court date.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said additional charges are anticipated.

