OXFORD, N.C. — Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins faces federal obstruction of justice charges after he urged a third party to kill a deputy he thought was about to expose him for using racially offensive language. Wilkins was indicted Monday, prompting county leaders to call an emergency meeting for Tuesday morning.

According to a grand jury indictment returned Monday, Wilkins both withheld knowledge of a threat against the Joshua Freeman and encouraged another person to "take care of it" saying, "the only way you gonna stop him is kill him."

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Wilkins had been under investigation by the NC State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI for months. Wilkins appeared before a magistrate and was released on $20,000 unsecured bond.

