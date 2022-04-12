Sheriff: 'Intentional vandalism' at substations the cause of power outage affecting over 35K residents of Moore County

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said just before midnight that the outage was being investigated as a "criminal occurrence."

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — A massive power outage is being reported in Moore County, according to WRAL.

A Duke Energy outage map Saturday evening showed 37,998 customers without power in Moore County; The Randolph Electric Membership Corporation also reported nearly 3,000 customers without power in the southern part of the county.

WRAL viewers began calling in to report outages around 8:00 p.m.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields reports that the mass power outage across the county is being investigated as a... Posted by Moore County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, December 3, 2022

Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy told WRAL News that crews are experiencing "multiple equipment failures" that are affecting substations in Moore County.

"We are also investigating signs of potential vandalism related to the outages," said Brooks.

