YORK COUNTY, S.C. – A North Carolina man was arrested after police said he confessed to the murder of a York County man earlier this month.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Charles Thomas Ridings, 22, of Denton, was arrested Friday in Charlotte after police found the vehicle he allegedly stole from the victim, 45-year-old Scottie Starnes.

During an interview with detectives, CMPD and York County deputies said Ridings confessed the Starnes’ slaying. Starnes was found dead inside a home on Old Friendship Road near Rock Hill, S.C. on June 5.

Ridings is facing charges of armed robbery, grand larceny and murder in connection with the June 2 incident. He is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail until an extradition hearing can take place.

