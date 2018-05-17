PONDER, Texas – A man walked into a home Wednesday morning and shot his three children, his ex-wife and her boyfriend before turning the gun on himself, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office.

The only survivor is the man's ex-wife, Amanda Simpson. She took to Facebook Live from her hospital bed to express her grief at the loss of her three children and boyfriend.

"I have to start funeral arrangements and don’t know where to begin with that," said Simpson in an emotional post. "I see my babies. I see them dead."

#BREAKING: @DentonCoSheriff confirms an ex-husband walked into the Ponder home, shot his three children, his ex-wife and her boyfriend. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/ixLtpYvLvc — Lauren Zakalik (@wfaalauren) May 16, 2018

Late Wednesday night, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the two men involved as Justin Painter and Seth Richardson.

Painter and Simpson divorced last year, according to court documents.

Richardson is originally from Lancaster, South Carolina and was dating Simpson.

In her Facebook post, Simpson said she had been shot and was likely facing more surgeries. She tightly held a picture of her three children.

Authorities were called to a home at 610 Lonestar Park Lane about 8:30 a.m. for a call about a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Denton County investigators were still working to piece together what caused Painter to open fire as they cleared the scene Wednesday evening.

A candlelight vigil attended by roughly 50 neighbors and friends was held in the Remington Park subdivision.

The Ponder Independent School District said it was placed on "heightened alert," but the area was later determined to be secure.

Superintendent Bruce Yeager said in a statement that the address where the shooting took place doesn't come up in the district's system as belonging to any students or staff members.

Simpson's family confirmed to WFAA that it had authorized a GoFund me account.

Funeral arrangements for those killed are still being planned.

