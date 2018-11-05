IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Iredell County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager who may be in danger.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a runaway child from a group home in the Troutman area on May 2.

Police said 17-year-old Tayviona Vandiver, AKA Taylor Lewis, AKA Tayy Tayy Lewis, left the home and is believed to be in the Charlotte area. Vandiver is described as a black female, approximately 5-foot-6 with short, black dreadlocks.

Investigators believe that she may specifically be in the Glenwood Drive area of Charlotte. Multiple attempts to locate Tayviona have been made but were unsuccessful. She’s believed to be with a man and may be in danger.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 704-878-3180.

