A bystander is being called a hero for shooting a man who investigators say had just gunned down his wife in a Kingsport dental office Wednesday morning.

It happened this morning at the offices of dentist David A. Guy, DDS in the Colonial Heights community of Kingsport.

"It was a husband and wife. He just came in the front door with the intention of harming his wife," Sullivan Co. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told WCYB.

The woman who was killed worked at the dentist's office, according to investigators.

Another man who was in the office probably stopped the suspect from hurting anyone else

The sheriff said that a conceal-carry permit holder who was in the dentist office "eliminated a threat" by shooting the suspect.

"I want to thank him from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, I want to call him a hero today," said Sheriff Cassidy.

The names of the victim and the shooter have not been released. The suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting Sullivan County with the case.