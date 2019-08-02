CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are tracking the steps of a shoe bandit in Charlotte.

The suspect robbed two Payless stores and a Kohls; he also hit two 7-eleven gas stations, according to investigators.

We've seen videos of adults walking into Victoria Secret and filling large bags with bras and underwear as employees stand around helpless.

"It's ridiculous that it keeps on happening," shoppers told NBC Charlotte.

At a press briefing last week, CMPD announced a new task for specifically for combatting shoplifting.

"It's pretty apparent that this is organized," Lt. Koch said. "In simple terms, it's shoplifting. Adults rolling full carts out the front door. It's an issue that affects our community."

Police told NBC Charlotte 38 days into 2019, shoplifting is up 13 percent.

"But honestly the numbers do not tell the story. Millions of $$ of merchandise is stolen from business in the Charlotte area each year."

No doubt that affects the price consumers pay. On top of that, it puts innocent bystanders in harms way. CMPD said if you witness the crime, protect yourself first, but if possible, take a picture or video of the person and/or the license plate.

"In some of the cases, we suspect that the suspects in these cases are utilizing the proceeds to finance drug and gang activity which leads to violent crime in our city," said Lt. Rob Sprague with CMPD.