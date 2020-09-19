Police investigating after shootout outside Charlotte daycare

The only injury was due to an employee falling as she ran away from the gunfire, according to CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has been arrested after a shootout occurred in the parking lot of a Charlotte daycare. At this time, CMPD believes the only injury was due to an employee who fell while running away.

It happened Friday around 2:45 p.m. CMPD responded to a daycare in the 3900 block of West Arrowood Road.

CMPD has learned that 20-year-old Isaiah Kersey arrived at the daycare around 2:15 p.m. with two male associates to pick up his juvenile son. He wasn't on the list of approved individuals allowed to pick up the child, so the daycare staff would not let him pick up his son.

The daycare then called the child's mother. A short time later, CMPD said the mother arrived with three other adult males. The two groups started arguing in the parking lot of the daycare, and police say that argument escalated to a physical fight involving all seven people.

During the fight, two people — one from each gorup — started shooting. At this time, the daycare immediately went into lockdown and called 911.

The only person who was injured was an employee of the daycare who fell and injured her arm while running away. CMPD said all the children at the daycare were inside the building and were not injured, and it doesn't appear that the children were aware what was happening outside.

As a precaution, though, officials made referrals so clinicians with the Child Development Community Policing program can follow up with the families and offer services for any possible psychological trauma.

At this time, detectives have not identified or found anyone who was shot during the fight. Detectives did find two unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot that had been struck during the shootout.

Officers have seized one firearm and arrested Isaiah Kersey. He has been charged with simple affray and resist/obstruct/delay. He has been turned over to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Jail.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. It's not yet known if any additional charges are expected. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.