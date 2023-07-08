Man, juvenile wanted after recent shootings in Lancaster

Police and county deputies also seized several weapons while handling search warrants.

LANCASTER, S.C. — Law enforcement in Lancaster County say they've made two arrests in recent shooting incidents in the city, and they're still looking for two more suspects.

On Saturday, the Lancaster Police Department announced the arrests of 18-year-old Frederick Jerome Wade Jr. and 21-year-old Kevontae Nazirious Jones, both of Lancaster. Wade's charges are tied to a shooting along East Dunlap Street near Hazel Street. His slew of charges includes three counts of attempted murder among others.

Jones' charges stem from a shooting along East Arch Street, where he's accused of firing into an occupied car. A minor female was hit by gunfire and had to be hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Jones is charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Police are still looking for 21-year-old Marterrious Tyresse Hannnah, and have obtained a secure custody order for a juvenile. Both Hannah and the juvenile are tied to the Arch Street shooting.

A wanted poster for Hannah shares he stands at 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Police have deemed him armed and dangerous. If spotted, do not approach him and instead call 911.

Anyone with information about Hannah's whereabouts can also leave tips with Lancaster Police at (803) 283-1171. Anonymous tips can also be shared by calling (803) 289-6040.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, which joined with agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to assist in the investigations, is also accepting tips. You can call 803-283-3388 and select Option 4 or submit one online through the P3 Tips system.

“These shootings have been a top priority for us in recent weeks,” said Lancaster Police Chief Don Roper. “We appreciate our working partnerships with Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and state law enforcement agencies to get these cases solved quickly and keep our city safer for all who live here.”

“Gun violence, which is often indiscriminate, poses a real danger to innocent citizens. We are committed to putting a stop to these targeted and random shootings and getting firearms out of the hands of those who can’t and shouldn’t have them," said Sheriff Barry Faile. "We have been working closely with Chief Roper and his officers and investigators in problem areas in the city and out in the county and will continue to do so. We appreciate the assistance we got from SLED in searching for these violent young men.”