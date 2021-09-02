Buffalo Police, Wright County sheriff's deputies and area SWAT teams were dispatched to the Allina Clinic. The AP says there are multiple victims.

BUFFALO, Minn. — Authorities confirm one person is in custody after reports of a shooting at a clinic in the city of Buffalo on Tuesday.

Buffalo Police, Wright County sheriff's deputies and area SWAT teams were dispatched to the Allina Clinic at 755 Crossroads Campus Drive around 11 a.m. on reports of a shooting. At this time there aren't many details available, but an Allina employee told KARE 11 it was a mass shooting incident.

The AP is reporting that multiple people have been wounded in the shooting, citing Buffalo Police Department office manager Kelly Prestidge. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) confirmed that report with a post on Twitter.

BCA special agents and crime scene personnel are en route to assist the Buffalo Police Dept. in the investigation of a shooting incident involving multiple victims. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) February 9, 2021

Police dispatch audio initially reported 15 shots fired, and later shared an audio clip of an officer reported as many as five critically wounded. Authorities have not yet confirmed those numbers. Dispatchers were heard on Broadcastify stating that a male said he had four "homemade explosives" that all went off.

Images from Sky 11 appeared to show some of the windows at the clinic shattered or blown out.

Federal authorities confirmed via Twitter that agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are in route to the scene, responding to reports of an "active shooter situation."

Multiple people contacted KARE 11 saying that schools and businesses in the area of the clinic were placed on lockdown until the situation was under control.