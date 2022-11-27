1 injured in shooting at north Charlotte park

The shooting happened on Sunday around 7 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was injured in a shooting at a park in north Charlotte on Sunday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened at the entrance of Friendship Sportsplex on Cindy Lane.

One person was found with a gunshot wound at the scene. Medic responded around 7 p.m. and transported the person to a local hospital where they are in stable condition.

CMPD says this is an assault with a deadly weapon investigation.

No further details have been released at this time. More information will be provided when it is available.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts