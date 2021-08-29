One person in critical condition after shooting at North Mecklenburg Park

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is in was transported to a local hospital after a shooting Sunday evening at North Mecklenburg Park.
Around 6:15 p.m. the Huntersville Police Department responded to a shooting and located one victim.
The victim is in critical condition, said Huntersville PD.
The investigation is ongoing.
