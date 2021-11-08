Gunfire hits 2 adults, barely misses child in car seat in Union County, deputies report

The two adults were both taken to hospitals for care and remain in stable condition.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office said two adults were hurt and a child was missed narrowly by gunfire during a shooting incident on Saturday, Nov. 6.

According to deputies, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday along Griffith Road. Three adults and an infant were inside a silver Honda Accord driving toward Plyler Mill Road when another car drove up behind their Accord.

Deputies say someone from the other car fired towards the Accord hitting two of the adults inside the car. An infant inside the car was injured.

A 60-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Both remain in stable condition as of publication. Their names were not released publicly.

Deputies noted bullets barely missed the child's car seat.

The sheriff's office is still investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call them at 704-283-3789 or leave a Union County Crime Stoppers tip online or via phone at 704-283-5600.