CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four teenagers have been arrested for shooting 20 times into cars in east Charlotte before leading police on a nearly 7 mile long pursuit into South Park late Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed Thursday.

The four allegedly shot into cars in the Woodbridge neighborhood near Yateswood Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday, CMPD said. Witnesses provided responding officers with a description of the vehicle seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

Officers located the white Toyota Rav4 and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, police said. The vehicle did not stop and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department decided to pursue the vehicle.

"Due to the violent nature of the suspects’ actions and the danger they posed to the community, officers initiated a vehicle pursuit," CMPD said in a released statement.

The chase lasted nearly seven miles before the Toyota collided with a GMC Yukon near the intersection of Providence Road and Fairview Road.

Four suspects fled from the Toyota, police said. Police said three were arrested almost immediately, and a fourth was found a short time later with the assistant of the the CMPD Canine Unit.

Further investigation revealed the Toyota had been among vehicles stolen from a dealership on September 29.

A search of the vehicle recovered three firearms.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified and charged with the following:

Michael Anthony Thomas , who was the driver of the Toyota, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, flee to elude a law enforcement officer, discharging a firearm within city limits, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and three counts of damage to property. Thomas has a prior charge in Mecklenburg County for shooting into occupied property, police said.

, who was the driver of the Toyota, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, flee to elude a law enforcement officer, discharging a firearm within city limits, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and three counts of damage to property. Thomas has a prior charge in Mecklenburg County for shooting into occupied property, police said. David Wayne Burns , DOB: 04/04/2000, was charged with possession of stolen property, discharging a firearm within city limits, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and three counts of damage to property. Burns has prior charges in Mecklenburg County for murder, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

, DOB: 04/04/2000, was charged with possession of stolen property, discharging a firearm within city limits, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and three counts of damage to property. Burns has prior charges in Mecklenburg County for murder, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Tyliek Alex Stevenson , DOB: 07/05/2001, was charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and three counts of damage to property. Stevenson has a prior charge in Mecklenburg County for shooting into occupied property, police said.

, DOB: 07/05/2001, was charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and three counts of damage to property. Stevenson has a prior charge in Mecklenburg County for shooting into occupied property, police said. Isaiah Richardson, DOB: 01/03/2000, was charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and three counts of damage to property. Richardson has prior charges in Mecklenburg County for theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor, police said.

No one was injured in the shooting or the vehicle crash, CMPD said.

Three vehicles were damaged in the shooting incident along Yateswood Drive, police said.

This map is meant to illustrate the distance traveled and not necessarily the exact path of the pursuit.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this case, and additional charges are possible. Detectives ask that anyone who believes they are a victim in this case or has any other information to call 911. Information can also be left anonymously with Crimes Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

