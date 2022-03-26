x
Crime

Person shot near car wash in Charlotte, Medic reports

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound near a Charlotte car wash, according to Medic.

The agency confirmed they responded to Sunset Road near Hamilton Circle around 3 p.m. The person who was wounded was taken to a hospital for treatment. Medic said the injuries were life-threatening, and deferred further details to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information, but as of writing has not received a response. Once details become available, we will provide updates.

