Person seriously injured after shooting in the parking lot of an Amazon facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of an Amazon facility in the 3800 block of Parrott Drive. One person has been seriously injured, according to CMPD, and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

At this time, the details surrounding the shooting investigation are extremely limited. CMPD has not yet released any suspect information, and the identity of the person injured has not been made public.

Anyone with information on this or any case is encouraged to contact CMPD and speak to a detective or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

