Juvenile seriously injured after northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A juvenile is being treated for injuries after a shooting in northwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened Wednesday in the 900 block of Davenport Street. CMPD said the juvenile was taken to the hospital by Medic to be treated for serious injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact CMPD or Crime Stoppers.

