Seven people were inside the home when the accused shooter fired 23 times, according to CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old has been charged for shooting into an occupied Charlotte home early Friday morning, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department announced.

The teen, who was not identified publicly because of his age, fired 23 times, according to investigators who recovered shell casings outside the home near 7400 Aragorn Lane. 13 of those bullets struck the home, which had seven people inside.

The ages of those inside the home ranged from 6 to 46 years old, police said. A individual breakdown of the ages of those inside the home was not released by police.

No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred around 3 a.m.

The accused shooter is being charged with 13 counts of Shooting into an Occupied Property.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

