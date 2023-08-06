1 person seriously injured following shooting in west Charlotte: medic

Medic said one person was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured following a shooting in east Charlotte, Medic confirms.

Paramedics said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Remount Road near the Exxon Gas Station. Medic said one person was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

Medic said another person was also seriously injured following a shooting that happened on South Blvd, within 30 minutes of the shooting on Remount Road.

Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD to more information on both shootings.

