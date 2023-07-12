Arrest made following shooting on South Boulevard

Police said they were able to make an arrest in the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting on South Boulevard Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Seneca Place and South Boulevard a little after 7 a.m. Wednesday. When officers got to the scene, they found a person who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers arrested a suspect in the area, detectives said. CMPD hasn't identified the suspect or announced charges at this time. No further information was provided by police. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Assault with a Deadly Weapon Investigation in the Westover Division https://t.co/RAcOGRCCHa — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 12, 2023





MORE ON WCNC

WCNC Charlotte’s Wake Up Charlotte has the latest news and weather from the WCNC Charlotte morning team. Watch all the latest stories from the Wake Up Charlotte morning team in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts