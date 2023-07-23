Shooting in Chester County kills one person

CHESTER, S.C. — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Chester County.
The Chester Police Department responded to an overnight shooting at a home on the 120th block of Saluda Street in Chester. According to the police, the shooting left one person dead.
The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.
Chester Police Department, the Chester Sheriff's Department and SLED are actively investigating this incident. WCNC Charlotte has reached out for more information.
