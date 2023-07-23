Shooting in Chester County kills one person

The shooting happened at a home on Saluda Drive.

CHESTER, S.C. — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Chester County.

The Chester Police Department responded to an overnight shooting at a home on the 120th block of Saluda Street in Chester. According to the police, the shooting left one person dead.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Chester Police Department, the Chester Sheriff's Department and SLED are actively investigating this incident. WCNC Charlotte has reached out for more information.

POLICE ACTIVITY: There is an active and ongoing investigation. There is no active threat to the public. Chester Police... Posted by Chester Police Department, Chester, SC on Sunday, July 23, 2023

