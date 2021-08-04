A woman and teen were shot in their home. Hickory police say someone fired into the house from the front yard

Their injuries aren't life threatening, but police say someone in their front yard fired several times into the home.

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory police say a woman and teen are recovering after being shot at a home Wednesday night.

Police say they were called to a home along 3rd Avenue SE around 10:40 p.m. They found an adult woman in her late fifties with a gunshot wound to her head and leg, and a teen male with a minor gunshot wound on his arm. The woman was taken to a hospital where she remains in stable condition. The teen was treated on the scene for his injury.

Hickory police say their initial investigation determined the two were inside the home when someone fired several rounds into the home while standing in the front yard. As of now, there is no information on who the suspect may be.