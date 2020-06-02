RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A shooting occurred near Randleman Road in Randolph County Wednesday night according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

WFMY News 2 reporter Marrissa Tansino reported that there was a police presence down Randleman Road that extended to a Family Dollar parking lot.

She also reported that there was crime scene tape up and evidence markers on the ground.

In surveillance video taken from Kivett's Auto Care also located on Randleman Road, you can hear when the gunshots went off.

A worker at the auto body shop could be heard saying, "that's not firecrackers" as workers took cover from the gunshots.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, stay with WFMY News 2 for more details as they become available.

