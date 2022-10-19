Dozes of shots fired into Charlotte home

The man who lives in the home said bullets came close to hitting his son.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early Wednesday was a terrifying night for a family living in northwest Charlotte.

Around 1:30 a.m., someone started shooting into the home where a 15-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old were sleeping along with two others.

The family told WCNC Charlotte they now plan to leave the home. They had been renting for the past few months.

From top to bottom, there were at least 20 visible bullet holes visible in the home off of Coy Court. Several vehicles were damaged as well.

The man who lives in the home said bullets came close to hitting his son. No one was physically hurt in the shooting but he knows the shooting could have been worse.

A neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous in fear of the gunman coming back, says when the shooting occured she felt like she was in a war zone.

“I’m really worried it might happen again,” the neighbor said.

Although the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Crimemapping does not show any police response to the homes in the last 6 months, other neighbors claim there have been previous shootings at the home predating the arrival of these tenants this summer.

According to CMPD data from July of this year, there have been 480 incidents of “shooting into occupied property. That number is down 11% from 2021.

“I think the neighborhood needs more patrols, we don’t have any at all,” a neighbor believes.

CMPD has not publically announced any arrests or suspects in the case. If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.