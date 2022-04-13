CMPD investigating report of shots fired in southwest Charlotte neighborhood

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots around 4 a.m. along Dunbrook Lane. It's the second time in two days residents have heard gunfire in their neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after neighbors reported hearing gunshots in a southwest Charlotte neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a report of shots being fired along Dunbrook Lane, which is near the intersection of Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road, around 5 a.m. Multiple officers responded to the scene, where at least one window was broken during the incident.

Neighbors told WCNC Charlotte they heard gunshots around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Multiple people said it was the second straight night with gunfire on Dunbrook Lane. Early Tuesday, a car's window was shattered by bullets. Glass was still in the street Wednesday morning from that incident.

"You could tell it was more than one gun," one woman said. "My grandson heard it in the living room, it was a lot different this time. It sounded like assault rifles, it wasn't like a regular gun with just one shot. We need to do something about the guns."

This was the second shooting on Dunbrook street in the last 2 days - the second shooting much worst. No reported injuries. #wakeupclt #wcnc #crime #cmpd #clt pic.twitter.com/UB0CjnWpt6 — Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) April 13, 2022

One person said a window in the back of their family's home was broken. It's unclear if the window was shot into or someone was trying to force their way in the house.

"This is not the first and probably won't be the last time," she said. "We're terrified, we're really terrified. We've been living here for around six years. Ever since they started moving new people in, this has been going on."

CMPD hasn't provided any information on the investigation at this time. No arrests have been made and detectives haven't released any suspect information. Any person with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.