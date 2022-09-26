Teen hospitalized after being shot while driving Friday night, CMPD says

Investigations continue after a shooting near Little Rock Road on Friday night

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a street shooting that happened Friday night in west Charlotte, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries.

Around 10 p.m., CMPD responded to reports of gunshots near the intersection of Little Rock Road and Tuckaseegee Road. According to the CMPD incident report, a 16-year-old unnamed teen said that he was shot while driving on Tuckaseegee Road.

Medic arrived on the scene and transported the gunshot victim, who suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Atrium Health. An additional three victims - one adult, and two teens - did not suffer injuries, the report said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is facing charges of aggravated assault, including assault with intent to kill" and discharging weapon into occupied property.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. WCNC Charlotte will continue to follow up on this story.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com .