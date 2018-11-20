CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are conducting a shooting investigation in the 200 block of Gracyn Olivia Drive in the University City Division.

The call for service came in at 4:07 p.m. on Monday, November 19. University City Division patrol officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service.

When they arrived, officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Medic transported the adult male victim to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim’s name has not yet been released as his family has not yet been notified.

At this time, a person of interest has been located and is cooperating with detectives. There are no additional suspects at this time.

Additionally, Crime Scene Search responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Homicide Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

