Person wounded after shooting in Lancaster, police say

A suspect is in custody, and the victim is in critical but stable condition.

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department said a person is in the hospital and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Tuesday evening.

Officers said it happened along East Spring Street around 6:30 p.m. They arrived and found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. As of publication, he remains in critical but stable condition.

Lancaster Police also said a suspect was in custody for questioning. However, charges have yet to be filed.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the police at 803-283-3313.

