Players, coaches and officials dove to the ground seeking shelter when gunshots were fired at a Little League baseball game in Wilson, North Carolina, Monday.

WILSON, N.C. — A Little League baseball tournament in Wilson, North Carolina, was interrupted by gunshots Monday, police said.

Wilson police searched the grounds of the J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex after players, coaches and officials dove to the ground and ducked for cover during the incident. Worried parents called for the arrest of the person who pulled the trigger.

Investigators told WRAL-TV in Raleigh they haven't turned up any evidence that the players or spectators were intentionally targeted, but parents who were in the stands disagree.

"The bullets hit the ground next to my son, and the other players, his teammates. That person was shooting at those kids," said one parent who did not want to give his name.

Several teams at the tournament were from the Charlotte area.

"You see stories on the news all the time, and you've seen pictures where everybody drops everything and just runs," Lindsey Stephenson said. "To see it firsthand today, it's something I will never, ever forget or get over."

The Wilson Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 252-399-2323. Witnesses may also call the Wilson Crime Stoppers tip line at 252-243-2255.

