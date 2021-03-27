Suspect in custody after deputies say he shot man, woman in Maiden

Catawba County deputies say the victims are both in serious condition after a Friday night shooting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Catawba County deputies say a man is facing murder charges after shooting two people Friday evening.

CCSO says shots rang out at 9:26 p.m. at a home along Ramseur Road. Deputies found a man and woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and both were taken to different hospitals for treatment. The woman was transported via helicopter while the man was driven by ambulance. CCSO says both remain in serious condition.