Suspect in custody after deputies say he shot man, woman in Maiden

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Catawba County deputies say a man is facing murder charges after shooting two people Friday evening.
CCSO says shots rang out at 9:26 p.m. at a home along Ramseur Road. Deputies found a man and woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and both were taken to different hospitals for treatment. The woman was transported via helicopter while the man was driven by ambulance. CCSO says both remain in serious condition.
A suspect was quickly named as a result of a joint investigation with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. A 29-year-old man from Hickory was then arrested and has since been charged with two counts of attempted 1st-degree murder. He is now being held without bond and has an initial court appearance set for Monday, March 29, 2021.