43-year-old man shot and killed in Monroe, suspect arrested

Palacios was later taken into custody and admitted to shooting Mendez.

MONROE, N.C. — One person is in custody after the Monroe Police Department said he shot and killed a 43-year-old man near the 300 block of Richardson Street.

On Aug. 13, police said they responded to a shots fired call and located Ricardo Mendez face down in the front yard. Mendez had been shot several times and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Mendez and Antonio Palacios were involved in an altercation and Palacios was seen running away from the scene, said police.

