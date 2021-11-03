Two shot in officer-involved shooting at Belmont car dealership, per GCEMS

Gaston County dispatchers say the scene unfolded around 4 p.m.

BELMONT, N.C. — An officer-involved shooting reportedly unfolded at a Belmont car dealership Thursday afternoon, leaving two people injured.

Gaston County Communications tells WCNC Charlotte the call came in just before 4 p.m. at Keith Hawthorne Ford, located along North Main Street. Belmont PD was on scene along with Gaston County EMS.

A source later confirmed to reporter Brandon Goldner this was an officer-involved shooting, and additional on-scene witnesses have claimed the same. GCEMS later confirmed the pair of injuries to Goldner, but it wasn't known exactly who was injured. GCEMS did confirm one person hurt was taken to a hospital in "emergency traffic".

WCNC Charlotte is working to confirm the extent of those injuries. There is a traffic shutdown along the road as authorities begin their investigation.