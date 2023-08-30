Person seriously injured in shooting along Rama Road in south Charlotte

The incident happened down the road from Rama Road Park and Rama Road Elementary School around 7:30 Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, Medic confirmed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Medic responded to a reported shooting along Rama Road near the intersection with Sheppard Court around 7:30 a.m. The victim was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, according to Medic.

The incident happened down the road from Rama Road Park and Rama Road Elementary. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed that Rama Road Elementary, East Mecklenburg High School and McClintock Middle School were all placed on a brief lockdown that was lifted by 8:30 a.m.

CMPD hasn't released any further information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Download the WCNC Charlotte app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts