Shooting in north Charlotte leaves 1 injured

One person was transported with life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in north Charlotte Sunday night seriously injured one person.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, its University City division responded to the Cheshire Chase Apartments on Connery Court at 7:40 p.m. The apartment complex is located north of W.T. Harris Boulevard and east of West Sugar Creek Road.

The incident report said 19-year-old Jaylen Talek Holloman was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 3756 Connery Court in apartment B. Holloman was taken to the hospital due to his serious injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not release any information about the suspect.

