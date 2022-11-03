One injured in North Charlotte shooting, Medic says

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside a convenience store on West Sugar Creek Road early Thursday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

Early Thursday morning just after 4 a.m., there was a heavy police presence outside a convenience store on West Sugar Creek Road in North Charlotte.

Charlotte police confirmed that the police presence was in response to a shooting. The road was blocked until the scene cleared a few hours later.

The victim "was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect(s) with the intent to kill the victim. The listed victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds" police said in a statement sent to WCNC Charlotte.

WCNC Charlotte will continue to follow up on this new and ongoing investigation.

