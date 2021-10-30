1 dead following shooting at north Charlotte restaurant, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a restaurant in north Charlotte overnight Saturday.
Officers responded to a shooting call inside of NC Tavern along University City Boulevard around midnight, police said.
A man was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
This homicide investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.