Shooting in north Charlotte leaves three injured, CMPD says

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call for service on North Graham Street around 4 a.m Saturday morning. At the scene, officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an arcade that had closed down.

The three gunshot victims were taken to the hospital. Two of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the gunshot victims are unknown at the time and no suspect has been named.

The is the third of three shootings in less than 24 hours in Charlotte. On Friday night, two people were injured in a shooting in NoDa and two people were shot, one fatally, in another shooting that took place early Saturday morning in southwest Charlotte.

This remains an active investigation and CMPD asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit Charlotte Crime Stoppers here.

