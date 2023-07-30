One person suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting in northeast Charlotte, Medic syas

The shooting happened early Sunday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Medic says.

The shooting happened at the Quality Inn and Suites on Equipment Drive in northeast Charlotte. The identity of the shooting victim and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out for more information about this incident. We will continue to update this story as new details are released.





