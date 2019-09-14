CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A part of Interstate 77 north is closed due to a shooting that resulted in a four-vehicle crash.

According to police I-77 northbound between Lasalle and Brookshire are closed Saturday morning after responding to a shooting that caused a four-vehicle accident.

Police said one person arrived to Atrium University with a serious but not life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are investigating the shooting and did not say when that part of I-77 will reopen.

This is an ongoing active investigation. No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 704-334-1600.

