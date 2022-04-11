1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Greensboro

Police said the incident happened while officers were on routine patrol on West Market Street around 11:02 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are on the scene of a shooting in downtown Friday. It happened at 11:02 p.m.

Greensboro police officers were on routine patrol and approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot at 201 West Market Street.

Police said when the officers approached the occupied car, they started investigating an alcohol violation.

After the passenger refused numerous commands from police to exit the vehicle, the passenger retrieved a firearm.

One officer fired their weapon, striking the subject. The passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident.

The Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed.