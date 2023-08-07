Shooting leaves one hospitalized in northeast Charlotte, Medic says

​A WCNC Charlotte crew at the scene said a police presence could be seen at a hotel along JM Keynes Drive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting early Monday morning in northeast Charlotte, officials said.

A WCNC Charlotte crew at the scene said a police presence could be seen at a hotel along JM Keynes Drive shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday.

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the incident.

No word if there are any known suspects in this incident. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

