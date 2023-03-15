Shots fired during party in Lincoln County

Officers discovered bullet holes and shell cases suggesting the shooter or shooters fired into the home from the driveway.

DENVER, N.C. — No one was injured during a shooting at a party in Denver, North Carolina Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday evening.

When the shooting happened, those who had gathered at the home on Niblick Court ran out of the home, witnesses told deputies.

Deputies discovered bullet holes and shell cases, suggesting the shooter or shooters fired into the home from the driveway.

An incident report lists that the weapons that were used included a handgun and rifle, causing damage to the structure. Three cars were also damaged in the shooting.

A neighbor, who did not want to reveal his identity, told WCNC Charlotte he woke up to the sounds of an automatic rifle firing. He also remembered the renters of the only vacation property on the street were knocking on people's doors over the weekend, asking if they could rent their jet skis.

A woman arriving at the short-term vacation rental on Wednesday morning also told WCNC she was there to clean up after the renter left. She was in charge of cleaning the house between stays and said she was shocked to hear of the shooting. She added that usually, renters who book a space at the Lake Norman home would normally be more respectful.

She said, "You can't judge everybody from one group of people. Don't let this leave a bad taste in your mouth."

Editor's Note: In an earlier version of this story, police identified the home as a possible Airbnb rental. After the publication of this story, Airbnb reached out to WCNC Charlotte to clarify there were no rentals via Airbnb at this address on the day of the shooting.

