Multiple people taken into custody after shooting leads to police chase, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries and multiple people were taken into custody after a shooting led to a police chase, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police responded to Prospect Drive, not far from the intersection of Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85, after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot.

The Charlotte Fire Department arrived to help with initial medical aid when officers saw a vehicle leaving the scene and speeding. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, and when the driver did not stop the car, police started a pursuit.

The suspect's vehicle ultimately crashed at the intersection of Cinderella Road and Sugar Creek Road nearby. CMPD said there weren't any drivers or residents involved or injured.

Police said multiple people were taken into custody but did not confirm how many. The identities of the suspects have also not been made public at this time.

The person who was shot was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

